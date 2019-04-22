Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 3,932.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Southern were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LION. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,222,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,850,000 after acquiring an additional 176,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 102,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Southern by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,342,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LION stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.66. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Fidelity Southern’s payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fidelity Southern in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

