Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $493,000 Stake in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,574,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,996,000 after buying an additional 1,615,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Trinseo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,252,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,673,000 after buying an additional 1,108,894 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,351,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,780,000 after buying an additional 163,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,074,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,170,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

