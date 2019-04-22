Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.39.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

