Medifast Inc (MED) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medifast were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Medifast by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $677,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sidoti increased their price target on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

MED opened at $143.77 on Monday. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $95.88 and a 12-month high of $260.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Medifast had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/medifast-inc-med-holdings-increased-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.