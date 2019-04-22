Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Holdings Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,003 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $402,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 14,910,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,074,161,000 after acquiring an additional 317,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after acquiring an additional 683,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,482,289,000 after acquiring an additional 383,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,452,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $790,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

MCD stock opened at $194.91 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

