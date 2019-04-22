McAdam LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $395.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.04.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $228.73. 74,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “McAdam LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/mcadam-llc-takes-position-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.