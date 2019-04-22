McAdam LLC Has $20.20 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 398,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 73,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 44,311 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,920. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

