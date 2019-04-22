Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0127

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $779,359.00 and $49.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.02285708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00481492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017088 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009625 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

