Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $240.89 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $170.65 and a 52 week high of $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

