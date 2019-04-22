Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $240.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $170.65 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

