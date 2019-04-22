Masari Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Masari has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $3,661.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,145,496 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

