Managed Account Services Inc. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,181,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622,665 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,411,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,799,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,206,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Managed Account Services Inc. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/managed-account-services-inc-has-9-55-million-holdings-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.