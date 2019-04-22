Magnetcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $136.00 (MAGN)

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Magnetcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Magnetcoin has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin Coin Profile

MAGN is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net . Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

