MAG Silver (MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MAG Silver stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Signition LP lifted its position in MAG Silver by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in MAG Silver by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.