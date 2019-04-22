Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,718,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.40.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $153.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

