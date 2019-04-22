Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 200 Shares of Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Virtusa by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,117 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,138.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $676,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,117 shares in the company, valued at $33,683,369.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,464 shares of company stock worth $11,237,102. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 200 Shares of Virtusa Co. (VRTU)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/macquarie-group-ltd-buys-200-shares-of-virtusa-co-vrtu.html.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.