Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $53.60 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,080,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,819,326 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $53,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

General Electric stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

