Lumentum (LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We further reduce our FQ4 revenue ests as a result, with EPS unchanged given the low GMs and losses associated with the unit, and increase our PT to $70 reflecting both the higher margin profile of the remaining datacom chip revenue as well as further indications of both short and medium terms conservatism in 3DS estimates. Key Points The CIG deal was announced in early March at OFC, leading us to modestly increase our $80M reduction in revs and our PT to $64. We make modest additional cuts in revs as a result of the company’s guide but no changes to EPS, despite some positive offset in laser chip revs from a long term supply agreement between LITE and CIG, adding to an already substantial high margin OCLR datacom laser unit we estimate in the $10-15M/Q range.””

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $60.75 on Monday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $482,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $138,812.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,206,194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

