LQD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $783,679.00 (LQD)

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, LQD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LQD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. LQD has a market cap of $0.00 and $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00461943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.01096764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00205291 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001544 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

LQD Profile

LQD’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . LQD’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for LQD is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling LQD

LQD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LQD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LQD using one of the exchanges listed above.

