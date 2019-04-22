Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,544,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,924,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $113.74 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

