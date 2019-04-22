Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Celanese Co. (CE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Celanese by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its position in Celanese by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 4,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $105.19 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

