Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,816,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 104,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 996,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 995,184 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 809,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,276,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $178,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,554.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,704 shares of company stock valued at $946,342. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKS opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.31. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

