Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $807,000 Stake in Hess Corp. (HES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hess by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Hess by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $282,912.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,244.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $12,098,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,741 shares of company stock worth $25,677,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $65.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Hess had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Hess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

