Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $749,000 Stake in EnerSys (ENS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 6,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $5,193,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 117,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,227.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.91.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In related news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,696,672.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,001.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-has-749000-stake-in-enersys-ens.html.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.