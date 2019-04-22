Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $696,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,053,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,018 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,388.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 982,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 916,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,195,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 712,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,816,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Gerardo Monroy sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $260,893.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik M. Helding sold 11,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $190,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of CNO opened at $16.93 on Monday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

