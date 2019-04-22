Longer Investments Inc. Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Longer Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 8.5% of Longer Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Longer Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,377,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,911,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,934,000 after acquiring an additional 271,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,828,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,194,000 after acquiring an additional 187,933 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,218,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,151,000 after acquiring an additional 172,833 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,537,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,549 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.06. 306,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,033. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $102.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

