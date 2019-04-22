LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,252,000 after purchasing an additional 163,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,826,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOGM shares. Barclays cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.45.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

