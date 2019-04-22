Loews (L) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). Loews had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Loews to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of L opened at $48.82 on Monday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

L has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.24.

In other Loews news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 11,415 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $546,207.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,399 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $67,487.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $1,390,479 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

