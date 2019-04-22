Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,705 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $314.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total value of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

