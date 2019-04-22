Linda Price Hits $0.0004 (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Linda has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $64,901.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linda has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BitFlip, Nanex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Linda Coin Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 12,783,912,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,566,070,466 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Nanex, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, BitFlip and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

