Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $7.31 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.23 million and $4.73 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7.31 or 0.00137760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.01456564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002710 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

