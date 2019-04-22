Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 765 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 55,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 135,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 178,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,878.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Liam Griffin sold 19,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,624,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 663,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,185. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

