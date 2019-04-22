Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,492 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $8.81. 16,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

