LexinFintech (LX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.15.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $3.79. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $8,494,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

