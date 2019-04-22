Lennox International (LII) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4-4.156 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Shares of LII stock opened at $270.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $177.36 and a fifty-two week high of $277.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 target price on Lennox International and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a hold rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.70.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $146,885.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,069,435. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

