Lennox International (LII) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-12.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.32. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% yr/yr to $3.76-3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.00-12.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $270.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $277.05.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $790.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.63 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a hold rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $276.36 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lennox International from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lennox International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.70.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $146,885.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $908,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,609,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $12,069,435. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/lennox-international-lii-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.