LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $535.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $491,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at $588,362.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.