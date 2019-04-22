Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,160 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Northfield Bancorp worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,879,000 after purchasing an additional 187,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,538,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,538,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,728,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $836,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth J. Doherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,240. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.64 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 25.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

