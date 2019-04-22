Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,345,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,283,000 after purchasing an additional 240,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,345,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,283,000 after purchasing an additional 240,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,368,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,150,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

