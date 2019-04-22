Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1,120.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New Relic to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.69.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 22,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $2,411,945.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $136,391.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,341 shares of company stock valued at $12,000,604 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in New Relic Inc (NEWR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/legal-general-group-plc-grows-holdings-in-new-relic-inc-newr.html.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.