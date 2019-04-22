LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LegacyTexas Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

Shares of LTXB stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

LTXB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on LegacyTexas Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In other news, CFO J. Mays Davenport sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $63,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/legacytexas-financial-group-ltxb-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.