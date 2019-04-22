Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Home Depot by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.47.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $205.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $227.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

