Las Vegas Sands (LVS) PT Raised to $69.00 at Deutsche Bank

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 11.15%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.