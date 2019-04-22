LAIX (LAIX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAIX Inc. is an artificial intelligence company primarily in China. It creates and delivers products and services for English learning. The company’s proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LAIX opened at $11.18 on Friday. LAIX has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.50.

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,927,000.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

