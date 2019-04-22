L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.56.

LLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,509,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,794,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,863,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 214,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 551,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,847,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLL traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $214.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,799. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

