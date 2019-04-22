L Brands Inc (LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L Brands from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of LB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,113. L Brands has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in L Brands by 2,272.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610,714 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in L Brands by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

