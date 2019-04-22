K&S AG (SDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.48 ($23.82).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get K&S alerts:

SDF opened at €18.51 ($21.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. K&S has a 1 year low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 1 year high of €25.86 ($30.07).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.