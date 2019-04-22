Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.64. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.96 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,036,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,037,000 after purchasing an additional 999,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,589,000 after acquiring an additional 451,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

