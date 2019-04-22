Kosmos Energy (KOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Societe Generale set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.52.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,574,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,762 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,161,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,398 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,505,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,776,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,650 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.