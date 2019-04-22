Kidder Stephen W Has $635,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

